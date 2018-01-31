Rockets' James Harden: Becomes first ever to post 60-point triple-double

Harden went for 60 points (19-30 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 17-18 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, four steals, and one block in 46 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 win against the Magic.

Harden became the first player in NBA history to record 60 points while notching a triple-double. He also surpassed his previous career high in scoring (56 points), which he delivered back on Nov. 5 versus the Jazz -- and posted his third triple-double of 2017-18. Chris Paul sat out with a sore left groin and Eric Gordon left the game with lower back stiffness and did not return, which likely had a lot to do with Harden's season-high minute total and overall statistical explosion. If Paul and/or Gordon are forced to sit out of Thursday's matchup with the Spurs, Harden will likely look to pick up the slack again on offense and could see 40-plus minutes for the seventh this season if the contest is a close one.