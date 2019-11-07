Rockets' James Harden: Big double-double against Warriors

Harden scored a game-high 36 points (10-23 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 10-13 FT) while adding 13 assists, four rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 win over the Warriors.

The perennial MVP candidate wasn't facing the usual star power he was used to seeing from Golden State -- Harden found himself being guarded by rookie Eric Paschall for much of the night -- and he took full advantage. It likely wouldn't have mattered who was trying to slow him down given his current form, however, as Harden has scored at least 29 points with multiple three-pointers in seven straight games, as well as posting his second straight double-double and third of the year.