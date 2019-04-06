Rockets' James Harden: Big night against Knicks
Harden scored a game-high 26 points (8-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Friday's 120-96 win over the Knicks.
He likely could have posted much better numbers, but with the Rockets taking a 29-point lead into the half, Harden had no reason to keep his foot on the gas pedal. The NBA's scoring leader will have two more games to bolster his MVP case before the playoffs begin.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Shines in playoff-preview game•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Efficient double-double Tuesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Not practicing Monday, will play Tuesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Hangs 38 points on Denver in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Ties career high in scoring•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Huge effort not enough in OT•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...