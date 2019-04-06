Rockets' James Harden: Big night against Knicks

Harden scored a game-high 26 points (8-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Friday's 120-96 win over the Knicks.

He likely could have posted much better numbers, but with the Rockets taking a 29-point lead into the half, Harden had no reason to keep his foot on the gas pedal. The NBA's scoring leader will have two more games to bolster his MVP case before the playoffs begin.