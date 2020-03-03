Rockets' James Harden: Can't stop scoring
Harden went for 35 points (8-22 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 16-16 FT), eight assists, four steals and two rebounds in 39 minutes during Monday's 125-123 loss at New York.
Harden continues to put up one of the most impressive scoring campaigns in NBA history -- he has scored 30 or more points in four of his last five, and he has achieved that feat nine times in his last 14 games since a two-game absence in late January. The efficiency has been lacking a bit during that stretch -- 43.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from deep -- but that shouldn't matter as long as Harden continues to score at this stellar rate.
