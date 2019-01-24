Rockets' James Harden: Career night in win over Knicks
Harden scored a career-high 61 points (17-38 FG, 5-20 3Pt, 22-25 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, five steals and four assists in Wednesday's 114-110 win over the Knicks.
New York actually led by five at the half, before Harden once against put the Rockets on his back and carried them to victory. In addition to being a personal best, the 61 points tied Kobe Bryant's MSG record for a visiting player, giving Harden his fifth performance this season with 50-plus and an unreal 21 straight games with 30-plus.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Carves up Lakers in OT win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Continues hot streak with 58 points•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Erupts for season-high 57 points•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Another big double-double•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Historic triple-double against Cavs•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Monster line despite loss•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...