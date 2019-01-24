Rockets' James Harden: Career night in win over Knicks

Harden scored a career-high 61 points (17-38 FG, 5-20 3Pt, 22-25 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, five steals and four assists in Wednesday's 114-110 win over the Knicks.

New York actually led by five at the half, before Harden once against put the Rockets on his back and carried them to victory. In addition to being a personal best, the 61 points tied Kobe Bryant's MSG record for a visiting player, giving Harden his fifth performance this season with 50-plus and an unreal 21 straight games with 30-plus.