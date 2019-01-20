Rockets' James Harden: Carves up Lakers in OT win
Harden erupted for 48 points (14-30 FG, 8-19 3Pt, 12-15 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block across 42 minutes Saturday in the Rockets' 138-134 overtime win over the Lakers.
Heading into the contest, the Lakers coach Luke Walton set the modest goal of holding the red-hot Harden to fewer than 50 points. Los Angeles was barely able to achieve the feat, as Harden still cleared the 40-point plateau for the 10th time in 13 games. The MVP contender has also cleared the 30-point threshold in each of the past 19 contests, averaging a remarkable 42.5 points (on 43.5 percent shooting from the field), 8.9 assists, 7.6 rebounds, 5.9 triples and 2.1 steals in 39.3 minutes per game over that stretch.
