Rockets' James Harden: Catches fire from field Tuesday
Harden provided 42 points (13-25 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 11-15 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Trail Blazers.
Harden was in top form in the hard-fought victory, which snapped the Trail Blazers' 13-game winning streak. He hit a pair of his five three-pointers in the latter portion of the fourth quarter to help Houston remain one step ahead of a determined Portland squad that got as close as 113-111 with 28 seconds remaining. It was Harden's second 40-point performance of March, and he's now shot at least 50.0 percent in consecutive games for the first time during the month as well. The perennial All-Star is in the midst of yet another stellar stretch of play, as Tuesday's production pushed his monthly averages to 30.6 points (on 46.9 percent shooting), 7.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 34.8 minutes across nine games.
