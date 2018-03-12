Rockets' James Harden: Cleared to play Monday

Harden (knee) will reclaim his starting role for Monday's game against the Spurs, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Harden sat out Sunday's game against the Mavericks with a sore knee, but as expected, will rejoin the lineup in the second night of the team's back-to-back set Monday. Look for him to immediately slot back into the starting five and as it currently stands, he doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions. Fantasy owners should go ahead and get Harden active and in lineups as usual. In the corresponding move, Eric Gordon should head back to a bench role, with guys like Joe Johnson and Gerald Green seeing less playing time on the wing.