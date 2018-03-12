Rockets' James Harden: Cleared to play Monday
Harden (knee) will reclaim his starting role for Monday's game against the Spurs, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Harden sat out Sunday's game against the Mavericks with a sore knee, but as expected, will rejoin the lineup in the second night of the team's back-to-back set Monday. Look for him to immediately slot back into the starting five and as it currently stands, he doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions. Fantasy owners should go ahead and get Harden active and in lineups as usual. In the corresponding move, Eric Gordon should head back to a bench role, with guys like Joe Johnson and Gerald Green seeing less playing time on the wing.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Out Sunday, expected back Monday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Questionable vs. Dallas•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores game-high 40 points•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 26 in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Turns the ball over ten times in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 26 points in 38 minutes•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...