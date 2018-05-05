Rockets' James Harden: Co-leads team with 25 points in Game 3
Harden posted 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 30 minutes during Houston's 113-92 victory over the Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Harden got his work done quickly, scoring almost a point per minute while logging his lowest amount of playing time of the playoffs. The 28-year-old's 47.1 percent success rate from the field was also his best since Game 1 of the first-round series against the Timberwolves, and he's now shot at least 90.9 percent from the free-throw line over the last five games. He'll look to help the Rockets extend their series lead in Sunday's Game 4.
