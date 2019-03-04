Rockets' James Harden: Comes up big in Boston
Harden scored a game-high 42 points (14-31 FG, 6-18 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 win over the Celtics.
He actually fouled out of the game late, but the Rockets were firmly in control after piling up a 22-point lead at the half. Harden hasn't missed a beat since his streak of games with 30 or more points ended on Feb. 25, averaging an eye-popping 43.3 points, 7.0 assists, 5.7 boards, 5.0 three-pointers, 2.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in the three games since.
