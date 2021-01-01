Harden scored 33 points (10-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding six rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block across 38 minutes in Thursday's win over the Kings.

Harden scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, and the star shooting guard came up through in the clutch when the Rockets needed him the most on route to the win. Harden is no strange to put up monster stat lines and he's already thriving in his first few games of the 2020-21 season -- he has scored at least 30 points in each of his first three games of the year while also racking up 16 rebounds and 33 assists in that span.