Harden finished with 36 points (12-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-12 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 112-97 victory over the Lakers.

Harden looked more like himself Friday, leading all scorers as the Rockets stamped their early authority on the series. If anything, this performance highlights just how good Luguentz Dort was at defending the reigning scoring champ in the previous series. Harden was able to get to his spots with ease and the Lakers are going to have to come up with a different strategy if they are to shut him down.