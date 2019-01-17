Rockets' James Harden: Continues hot streak with 58 points
Harden put up 58 points (16-34 FG, 5-19 3PT, 21-23 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists with four turnovers in Wednesday's overtime loss to Brooklyn.
Just two nights after going for 57 points in a win over Memphis, Harden went off once again as he continues to ride one of the most impressive scoring streaks in recent memory. Harden accounted for 19 of the Rockets' NBA record 70 three-point attempts en route to his season-high 58 points, though as a team Houston shot only 32.9 percent from deep. On the season, Harden is up to 35.4 points per game -- the same average as Kobe Bryant in 2005-06 -- and he's putting up better than 40 points per game over his last 18 contests.
