Rockets' James Harden: Continues to struggle from the field in victory
Harden finished with 18 points (7-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 112-102 victory over Utah.
Harden took a backseat to the Chris Paul show Tuesday, putting up just 18 points on 7-of-22 shooting. He continues to struggle with his shot, especially from the perimeter, but will likely get things going again sooner rather than later. A battle with the Golden State Warriors now looms large and Harden is going to need to be at his best should the Rockets hope to advance to their first NBA Finals in quite some time.
