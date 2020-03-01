Rockets' James Harden: Contributes 21 points

Harden scored 21 points (7-24 FG, 4-17 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in Saturday's 111-110 win over the Celtics.

Harden demonstrated most of his inconsistency in the fourth quarter, missing all six of his three-point shots that allowed Boston to send the match into overtime. However, the former MVP redeemed himself with both a critical steal and free throws in the last minute to give Houston the 111-110 lead and eventual win. Harden finished February averaging 31.9 points, 7.9 assists and 6.5 rebounds through 11 games.