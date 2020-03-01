Rockets' James Harden: Contributes 21 points
Harden scored 21 points (7-24 FG, 4-17 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in Saturday's 111-110 win over the Celtics.
Harden demonstrated most of his inconsistency in the fourth quarter, missing all six of his three-point shots that allowed Boston to send the match into overtime. However, the former MVP redeemed himself with both a critical steal and free throws in the last minute to give Houston the 111-110 lead and eventual win. Harden finished February averaging 31.9 points, 7.9 assists and 6.5 rebounds through 11 games.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Drops quiet 30 points•
-
Rockets' James Harden: One assist shy of double-double•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Dominant run continues•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Logs 10-assist double-double•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Efficient 42 points in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Triple-double in loss•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...