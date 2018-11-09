Rockets' James Harden: Contributes across board

Harden scored 19 points (7-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and added eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 37 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Thunder.

Harden put up his usual stat-line although he shot the ball poorly from all levels in a bad loss to the Thunder. The Rockets slow start hasn't affect Harden's statistical output and he is on pace for another outstanding season. Harden appears to be fully recovered from the hamstring issue that limited earlier in the year and is producing 27.8 points, 8.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 threes and 2.5 steals per game on the year.