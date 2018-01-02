Rockets' James Harden: Could miss up to six weeks

Harden, who the Rockets said Monday would be reevaluated in two weeks after suffering a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, could miss up to six weeks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

There's no guarantee that Harden's hamstring will be fully healed after two weeks of rest, as further tests will be necessary to determine if he's dealing with a minor tear or a more severe one. Drafted in no small part due to the durability he's shown relative to the game's top stars, Harden, the NBA's leading scorer at 32.3 points per game, is irreplaceable for fantasy owners, but his absence should translate to increased minutes and usage for the likes of Chris Paul, Eric Gordon and Gerald Green.