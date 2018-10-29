Rockets' James Harden: Could remain out beyond Friday

Coach Mike D'Antoni said Monday that he doubts Harden (hamstring) will be ready for Friday's game against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harden has already been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Portland, but the hope is that he progresses well enough throughout the week to return for one of the Rockets' two games over the weekend. Initially, Friday against Brooklyn was the target return date, but given D'Antoni's comments, Harden may have to shift focus to Saturday's game in Chicago. If the reigning MVP remains out for both of those contests, his next chance to play would come Monday (Nov. 5) at Indiana.