Rockets' James Harden: Could return Wednesday
Harden (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland.
Harden has missed the last two matchups while nursing a left bruised thigh, but he's been upgraded to questionable ahead of Wednesday's clash. The star guard will likely need to prove his health in morning shootaround and pregame activities before gaining clearance to return.
