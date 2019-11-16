Rockets' James Harden: Dazzles against Pacers

Harden had 44 points (13-26 FG, 6-14 3PT, 12-14 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 111-102 win over the Pacers.

Harden outscored the entire Pacers starting five on his own and has shown no signs of slippage from his monstrous 2018-19 campaign, despite the addition of another high-usage player to the backcourt in Russell Westbrook. Through 12 games, Harden is averaging a career-high 38.7 points per game (on 42 percent shooting from the field) to go with 7.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 4.6 triples, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks in 36.8 minutes per contest. currently averages a career-best 38.7 points per game. He's also shooting a robust 88.5 percent from the charity stripe on a whopping 15.2 attempts per game.