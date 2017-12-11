Rockets' James Harden: Dealing with bruised calf

Harden was added to the Rockets' injury report with a bruised left calf and is considered probable to play Monday against New Orleans, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets are likely just listing Harden as a precaution, but it's nonetheless worth keeping an eye on the MVP candidate's status as tip-off approaches. The 28-year-old is coming off of one of his best performances of the season Saturday in Portland, when he finished with 48 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes.