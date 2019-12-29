Rockets' James Harden: Deemed questionable Sunday
Harden is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans due to a right toe sprain.
Instead of a toe sprain, Harden's appearance on the injury report is likely more for to the possibility of resting the second game of a back-to-back Sunday. The veteran guard logged 39 minutes of action Saturday against Brooklyn. Harden will presumably be a game-time call versus the Pelicans.
