Rockets' James Harden: Deemed questionable Tuesday

Harden (toe) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Denver, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harden, who's nursing a sprained right toe, has been upgraded to questionable Tuesday after being forced to miss Sunday's tilt with new Orleans. Look for the team to provide further clarification on his availability in the leadup to tipoff. In the event he's given a second night off, Eric Gordon figures to get another start.