Rockets' James Harden: Delivers 12 dimes in victory

Harden had 34 points (9-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 victory over the Timberwolves.

Harden was at it again Sunday, leading his team to yet another victory. The Rockets look set to grab the number one seed out West, especially given the injuries to the Golden State Warriors. Harden shows no sign of slowing down, however, if the team can put enough space between themselves and the Warriors, he could get a rest day towards the back end of the season.