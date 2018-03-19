Rockets' James Harden: Delivers 12 dimes in victory
Harden had 34 points (9-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 victory over the Timberwolves.
Harden was at it again Sunday, leading his team to yet another victory. The Rockets look set to grab the number one seed out West, especially given the injuries to the Golden State Warriors. Harden shows no sign of slowing down, however, if the team can put enough space between themselves and the Warriors, he could get a rest day towards the back end of the season.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in Saturday's win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Has quiet night in tough win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 28 points in return•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Out Sunday, expected back Monday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Questionable vs. Dallas•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...