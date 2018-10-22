Rockets' James Harden: Dishes 14 assists in loss Sunday

Harden finished with 31 points (11-26 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 assists, 4 rebounds, and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 115-112 loss to the Clippers.

Harden led all scorers with 31 pointsSunday, but also added 14 assists in a nice all-around performance. With Chris Paul (suspension) on the sidelines, Harden is going to have to be more of a facilitator for at least the next couple of games. This is a role that Harden is well accustomed to and one that he should be able to fill with relative ease. The Rockets will get a couple of nights off before hosting the Utah Jazz in what promises to be another tough contest.