Rockets' James Harden: Dishes 14 assists in loss Sunday
Harden finished with 31 points (11-26 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 assists, 4 rebounds, and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 115-112 loss to the Clippers.
Harden led all scorers with 31 pointsSunday, but also added 14 assists in a nice all-around performance. With Chris Paul (suspension) on the sidelines, Harden is going to have to be more of a facilitator for at least the next couple of games. This is a role that Harden is well accustomed to and one that he should be able to fill with relative ease. The Rockets will get a couple of nights off before hosting the Utah Jazz in what promises to be another tough contest.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 36 points in Saturday's win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Drops 20 points amid eight turnovers•
-
Rockets' James Harden: All-around effort not enough as Rockets bow out•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Finds some rhythm in Game Six loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Nightmarish shooting night in Game 5 win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Team-high scoring total in Game 4 win•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...