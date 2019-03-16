Rockets' James Harden: Dominant in Friday's win

Harden exploded for 41 points (12-25 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 14-17 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds, six steals, and three blocks in 42 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over the Suns.

Harden matched his season high in steals, swiping six for the third time here in 2018-19. He has also swatted at least three blocks three times now this season while taking his scoring to another level. The absence of Chris Paul (rest) forced Harden to take complete command of the club in this one, and unsurprisingly he did not disappoint, dominating the lowly Suns on both ends.