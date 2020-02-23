Rockets' James Harden: Dominant run continues
Harden finished with 38 points (13-23 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 37 minutes Saturday in the Rockets' 120-110 win over the Jazz.
Harden seems to have moved well past his January slump, reasserting himself as the clear No. 1 fantasy player in both points and categorical leagues. Over eight February outings, Harden is averaging 32.9 points (on 46.3 percent shooting from the floor) to go with 8.4 dimes, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 three-pointers, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks in 36.1 minutes.
