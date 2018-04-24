Rockets' James Harden: Dominates Game Four victory
Harden had 36 points (12-26 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 119-100 victory over the Timberwolves.
Harden was dynamic in Monday's victory scoring 22 of his game-high 36 points in the third quarter. The Rockets blew the game out with a total 50 points in the third fuelled by Harden and Chris Paul. On night's like this, there is not anyone in the league who can stop him. The series now heads back to Houston for Game Five where the Rockets will look to finish the Wolves and move through to the second round of the playoffs.
