Rockets' James Harden: Dominates in preseason victory

Harden finished with 37 points (8-22 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 17-20 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 109-96 preseason victory over the Clippers.

Harden continued his strong preseason form, torching the Clippers with a game-high 37 points. He got to the free-throw line 20 times, also jacking up 14 three-point attempts. He has certainly hit the ground running and appears locked in on putting up another MVP caliber season. Russell Westbrook is yet to join him on the floor, however, based on what we have seen from Harden, it's going to be a fun ride this season.