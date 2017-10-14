Play

Rockets' James Harden: Double-double in Friday's loss

Harden scored 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 assists, three rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Spurs.

It was a quiet performance by his standards, as Harden took on point-guard duties while Chris Paul rested his sore knee but couldn't find his shot from three-point range. It remains to be seen how the addition of Paul to the lineup will impact Harden's MVP-caliber numbers from last season, but the 28-year-old will still have his usual monster upside on nights when his brittle new teammate is forced to the sidelines due to his latest ailment.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball