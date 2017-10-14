Rockets' James Harden: Double-double in Friday's loss

Harden scored 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 assists, three rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Spurs.

It was a quiet performance by his standards, as Harden took on point-guard duties while Chris Paul rested his sore knee but couldn't find his shot from three-point range. It remains to be seen how the addition of Paul to the lineup will impact Harden's MVP-caliber numbers from last season, but the 28-year-old will still have his usual monster upside on nights when his brittle new teammate is forced to the sidelines due to his latest ailment.