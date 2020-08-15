Harden scored a game-high 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 10 assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 134-96 loss to the 76ers.

With nothing on the line for Houston, Harden didn't see his usual workload but still put up strong numbers. He heads into the playoffs having averaged 34.1 points, 8.9 assists, 8.3 boards, 4.0 threes, 2.7 steals and 1.0 blocks through seven games in the Orlando bubble, and with Russell Westbrook (quad) not yet ready to play, The Rockets will have to lean even more heavily on Harden.