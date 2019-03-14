Rockets' James Harden: Double-double in Wednesday's loss

Harden had 29 points (10-23 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Warriors.

Harden filled up the stat sheet despite struggling from beyond the arc, posting his third double-double across the last four games. He hasn't made more than 33.3 percent of his three-point attempts since Feb. 28, so his woes from downtown are nothing new. Nevertheless, Harden will likely shoot himself out of this funk soon, and Friday's matchup with the Suns makes for a good chance for him to do just that.