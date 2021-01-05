Harden provided 21 points (5-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Monday's 113-100 loss to the Mavericks.

Harden returned from a one-game absence and struggled to find his shot, but he was able to draw multiple fouls and salvage his point total at the charity stripe. There are bound to be some growing pains in the backcourt as Harden and John Wall learn how to play alongside each other. Once they settle into a rhythm, we should see the Rockets roll out with a much tighter offense.