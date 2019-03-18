Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles despite injury
Harden finished with 20 points (8-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt), 10 assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 victory over the Timberwolves.
Harden finished Sunday's win with 20 points and 10 assists in 32 minutes, appearing unfazed by his ongoing neck concern. The injury doesn't appear too serious although it could be something that costs him a game or two before the season is done. He was not required down the stretch with the game well in control. The Rockets travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Tuesday and we would consider Harden probable for that one.
