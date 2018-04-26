Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in comfortable victory Wednesday

Harden finished with 24 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 122-104 victory over Minnesota.

Harden, while not as dynamic as he has been, helped guide the Rockets past the Timberwolves and comfortably into the second-round of the playoffs. His shot was a little off in this one but aided by his supporting cast, the Rockets will now get a few rest days before suiting up against either the Jazz or the Thunder. Either matchup is going to be fun to watch and Harden will certainly look to continue his push for his maiden MVP title.