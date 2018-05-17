Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in Game 2 win
Harden supplied 27 points (9-24 FG, 3-15 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Houston's 127-105 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.
Harden wasn't nearly as sharp with his shot as he'd been in Game 1, but he continued chucking away in trademark fashion and finished with the co-lead in team scoring. The nine-year veteran has particularly struggled from distance since Game 2 of the semifinal round against the Pelicans, shooting 25.0 percent or worse from three-point range in five of his last six postseason tilts overall. Naturally, part of that is Harden's trademark aggressiveness, something that will undoubtedly persist when the Rockets travel to Oakland for Sunday's pivotal Game 3.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: 41 points not enough in Game One loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Continues to struggle from the field in victory•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Efficiency issues prove no barrier in victory Sunday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Co-leads team with 25 points in Game 3•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Perimeter woes in Game 2 loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Spearheads Game 1 victory•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....