Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in Game 2 win

Harden supplied 27 points (9-24 FG, 3-15 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Houston's 127-105 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.

Harden wasn't nearly as sharp with his shot as he'd been in Game 1, but he continued chucking away in trademark fashion and finished with the co-lead in team scoring. The nine-year veteran has particularly struggled from distance since Game 2 of the semifinal round against the Pelicans, shooting 25.0 percent or worse from three-point range in five of his last six postseason tilts overall. Naturally, part of that is Harden's trademark aggressiveness, something that will undoubtedly persist when the Rockets travel to Oakland for Sunday's pivotal Game 3.