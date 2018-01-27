Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in loss
Harden finished with 23 points (5-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 115-113 loss to the Pelicans.
Harden struggled from the field but was able to find his way to the free-throw line with regularity. He has seen his scoring dip a little since returning from his hamstring injury, having scored less than 30 points in all five games during that period. This will likely turn itself around and is nothing for owners to concern themselves with. On a positive note, since returning from injury he has collected nine steals and eight blocks. He has managed to increase both his steals and block numbers this season, a nice bonus for owners.
