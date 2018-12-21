Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in loss Thursday
Harden finished with 35 points (7-23 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 15-18 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 43 minutes during Thursday's 101-99 loss to Miami.
Harden appeared tired Thursday but still managed to score a game-high 35 points, albeit on 7-of-23 shooting. Chris Paul (hamstring) left the game in the second quarter and it appears as though he could miss some time. If that is the case, Harden is going to be very busy on the offensive end, however, it could come at a price as his efficiency could take a small hit.
