Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in loss
Harden finished with 34 points (7-27 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 15-15 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 loss to Boston.
The Rockets lost a heart-breaker to Boston Thursday, suffering their fourth consecutive defeat. Harden once again put up some big numbers across the board but was only 7-of-27 from the field and turned the ball over eight times. He did make up for it with double-digit assists and 15-of-15 from the free-throw line. This is what you are going to get with Harden on a nightly basis. Chris Paul (leg) could return as soon as Friday against the Wizards which would send Harden back to the shooting guard position, however, it shouldn't really have an impact on his fantasy value and should even increase his efficiency.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Teases triple-double in Christmas Day loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 51 points in two straight games•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 51 points in 43 minutes•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Will try to play Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Redeems poor shooting night with 14 free throws•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...