Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in loss

Harden finished with 34 points (7-27 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 15-15 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 loss to Boston.

The Rockets lost a heart-breaker to Boston Thursday, suffering their fourth consecutive defeat. Harden once again put up some big numbers across the board but was only 7-of-27 from the field and turned the ball over eight times. He did make up for it with double-digit assists and 15-of-15 from the free-throw line. This is what you are going to get with Harden on a nightly basis. Chris Paul (leg) could return as soon as Friday against the Wizards which would send Harden back to the shooting guard position, however, it shouldn't really have an impact on his fantasy value and should even increase his efficiency.