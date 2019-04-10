Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in narrow loss
Harden finished with 39 points (11-28 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 loss to the Thunder.
Harden's one missed free-throw came with less than 10 seconds on the clock, allowing Paul George to nail a game-winning three-pointer at the other end. The loss means the Rockets remain half a game behind the Nuggets in a battle for the number two seed. A loss by the Nuggets on Wednesday would see the Rockets leapfrog them into the second seed. A victory for the Trail Blazers on Wednesday could see the Rockets fall to the four seed and an anticipated second-round matchup with the Warriors.
