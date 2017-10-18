Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in season opener

Harden posted 27 points (10-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 122-121 win over the Warriors.

The addition of Chris Paul to Houston's backcourt doesn't seem to have an effect on Harden's usual modus operandi - posting gigantic stat lines. As he's done so often before, Harden carried the offense for the Rockets, and though he and Paul had a few moments of synergy offensively, it's going to take some time for the duo to figure out how to play together in a way that benefits the team. Some early glimmers were there before Paul's knee began to hamper him, but if the two of them can sustain some chemistry, the Western Conference should be put on notice. As always, Harden is a must-start whenever he takes the floor, and he has an especially juicy matchup against the Kings on Wednesday.