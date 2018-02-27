Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in victory
Harden finished with 26 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 96-85 victory over Utah.
Harden tied his season-high with 11 rebounds as the Rockets overcame a sluggish start to grind out a low scoring victory. The Rockets were without Clint Capela (illness), Eric Gordon (illness) and Ryan Anderson (hip) and so the team struggled to find any rhythm throughout the game. Harden continues to be a top-three fantasy player in all formats, much to the delight of his owners.
