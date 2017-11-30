Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in victory

Harden collected 29 points (8-22 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 118-97 victory over the Pacers.

Harden continued his stellar season, leading the team with 29 points in an easy victory. The Rockets look like they are the real deal this season, currently leading the Western Conference with an 18-4 record. Harden is making an early case to be the Most Valuable Player, an award that has been within his grasp over the past two seasons. The concerns about his numbers falling off with the addition of Chris Paul are well in rear-vision mirror.