Rockets' James Harden: Doubtful Friday, could play Saturday
Harden (hamstring) went through full practice Thursday, and while he remains doubtful to play Friday in Brooklyn, there is hope he could play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As expected, Harden is not in line to play Friday, but the news of him practicing in full is encouraging. Should Harden be able to participate fully in shootaround over the next two days, that will bode well for his chances to return to the floor Saturday. Eric Gordon will continue to start in the backcourt alongside Chris Paul in Harden's absence.
