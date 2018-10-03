Rockets' James Harden: Drops 20 points amid eight turnovers

Harden finished with 20 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals, one block and eight turnovers across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Harden was productive, but handed the ball to the other team at a high rate. Considering Harden's usage, it's bound to happen once and a while, but he only had nine games last season with at least eight turnovers. He'll try to clean things up Thursday against the Pacers.