Rockets' James Harden: Drops 20 points amid eight turnovers
Harden finished with 20 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals, one block and eight turnovers across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 preseason win over the Grizzlies.
Harden was productive, but handed the ball to the other team at a high rate. Considering Harden's usage, it's bound to happen once and a while, but he only had nine games last season with at least eight turnovers. He'll try to clean things up Thursday against the Pacers.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: All-around effort not enough as Rockets bow out•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Finds some rhythm in Game Six loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Nightmarish shooting night in Game 5 win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Team-high scoring total in Game 4 win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scuffles with shot in Game 3 loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in Game 2 win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.