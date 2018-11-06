Rockets' James Harden: Drops 28 in win over Pacers

Harden scored 28 points (7-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 98-94 win over the Pacers.

He led the Rockets in scoring, and Harden has dropped at least 25 points in five straight games sandwiched around his three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. The reigning MVP has somehow found a way to improve on last year's incredible numbers -- while his scoring is actually down a touch, his 2.5 steals and 4.2 three-pointers a game would both be career highs.