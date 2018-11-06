Rockets' James Harden: Drops 28 in win over Pacers
Harden scored 28 points (7-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 98-94 win over the Pacers.
He led the Rockets in scoring, and Harden has dropped at least 25 points in five straight games sandwiched around his three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. The reigning MVP has somehow found a way to improve on last year's incredible numbers -- while his scoring is actually down a touch, his 2.5 steals and 4.2 three-pointers a game would both be career highs.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 25 points in return game•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Starting, no minutes restriction•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Available Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Expects to return Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Ruled out Friday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Doubtful Friday, could play Saturday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.