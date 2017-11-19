Rockets' James Harden: Drops 29 in win over Memphis
Harden collected 29 points (9-20 FG, 6-12 3PT, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 105-83 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.
The fact that the 29 points tied for his second-lowest mark of the month shows just how dominant Harden is right now, as he's averaging 37.6 points per game in November. What's most encouraging about his last two games is the fact that he's doing this sort of damage with Chris Paul in the lineup, as it's clear Paul wont hurt Harden's value. To further solidify his dominance, Harden has hit 47-straight free-throws across his last four games.
