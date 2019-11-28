Rockets' James Harden: Drops 34 in win
Harden posted 34 points (9-22 FG, 7-17 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in a win over the Heat on Wednesday.
After a dreadful shooting performance in his last game against the Mavericks, Harden did a little better from downtown in this one. The fact that this performance is considered underwhelming speaks to just how impressive of a fantasy asset the Beard really is. The offseason addition of Russell Westbrook hasn't exactly put a damper on Harden's value as he's still a top five contributor in most formats. The Rockets get a home game against the Hawks in their next matchup, which is a great spot for a monstrous performance.
