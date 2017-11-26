Rockets' James Harden: Drops 37 and 10 against Knicks

Harden tallied 37 points (12-27 FG, 5-13 3PT, 8-10 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in a 117-102 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Harden has been a freak of nature this month, as he's averaging 35.1 points and 10.3 assists per game. What makes that production all the more encouraging is the fact that he continues to blow up with Chris Paul in the lineup. The 27 shots taken in this game marked a season-high as well, as it's clear Harden's value hasn't changed at all since last season.