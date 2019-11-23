Rockets' James Harden: Drops 37 in narrow loss
Harden provided 37 points (9-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 14-18 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 42 minutes Friday against the Clippers.
Another game, another 30-plus point effort for Harden, who's topped 30 in 12-of-16 games this year. He had one of his best distributional games of the season too, totaling double-digit dimes for the third time on the year. Harden continues to be otherworldly as he drives up his scoring average toward the vaunted 40.0 mark. Through 16 games, the veteran guard's averaging 38.3 points, 7.8 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 threes and 1.7 steals in 37.1 minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Leads way with 27•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 49 points against Minnesota•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Dazzles against Pacers•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Drops 47 points in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 39 points against Pelicans•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Another 40-point effort Saturday•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...