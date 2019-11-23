Rockets' James Harden: Drops 37 in narrow loss

Harden provided 37 points (9-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 14-18 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 42 minutes Friday against the Clippers.

Another game, another 30-plus point effort for Harden, who's topped 30 in 12-of-16 games this year. He had one of his best distributional games of the season too, totaling double-digit dimes for the third time on the year. Harden continues to be otherworldly as he drives up his scoring average toward the vaunted 40.0 mark. Through 16 games, the veteran guard's averaging 38.3 points, 7.8 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 threes and 1.7 steals in 37.1 minutes.